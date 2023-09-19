By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved six variances at a meeting on Sept. 18.

The variances included the following:

• Construct an accessory building in the side yard of the property located at 1309 Westwood Drive in the residential single-family zone. The zoning code states a detached accessory building shall only be permitted in the rear yard, but the rear yard of the property is only 14 feet deep and does not have enough space to support an accessory building and its required setbacks;

• Reduce the minimum side yard setback from 10 feet to 8 feet and reduce the minimum building height from 35 feet to 12 feet 7 inches for a proposed addition on the property located at 1138 Westwood Drive in the residential multi-family zone;

• Change commercial building design standards to have 100% metal cladding on the side and rear elevations; increase the maximum front yard setback from 60 feet to 83.3 feet; and have more than one-third of the total parking spaces in the front yard for a building south of Michigan Street and west of Stolle Avenue in the corridor commerce zone.

The requests for variances pertaining to the McDonald’s rebuild were rescheduled for consideration at the October meeting.

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will be held on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.