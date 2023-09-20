JC homecoming ceremony planned

Hartle Huber Lowe Prenger Barhorst Umbaugh

JACKSON CENTER — The Homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Mr. Daniel McPherson will perform. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.

The candidates for queen are Riley Barhorst, daughter of Chris and Amanda Barhorst; Grace Prenger, daughter of John and Sue Prenger; and Jadelyn Umbaugh, daughter of John and Chanda Umbaugh.

The candidates for king are Lucas Hartle, son of Jason and Shannon Hartle; Trever Huber, son of Jason and Kylie Huber; and Xavier Lowe, son of Aaron Lowe and Loretta Schmiesing.

The freshman attendants are Alexa Hartle, daughter of Jason and Shannon Hartle; and Anderson Fark, son of Jesse and Kelly Fark.

The sophomore attendants are Corinne York, daughter of Allen and Melanie York; and Tristan Woolley, son of Greg and Jennifer Woolley.

The junior attendants are Maryn Ludwig, daughter of Craig Ludwig and Gina Ludwig; and Cole Butler, son of Jim and Beth Butler.

Kindergarten crown bearers are Hazel Kipker, daughter of Andy and Sarah Kipker; and Asher Schmerge, son of Joel and Erin Schmerge.

Last year’s royalty, Sarah Swiger and Landon Reese will crown the king and queen.