SIDNEY — A Sidney man was arrested following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Capt. Jerry Tangeman, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at approximately 11:49 a.m. investigators from the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 200 N. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Recovered during the search were suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and surveillance equipment. As a result of the search warrant arrested is Jacob Martin, age 30, who resides at the Pomeroy address. He was charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. As a result of the charges Martin was incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be filed at a later date.

To address a question of public concern, there were some earlier comments circulating in the community that during this operation Officers had shot and killed a dog at the Pomeroy Avenue residence. To clarify, no shots were fired and no animals or person was harmed nor injured during the search warrant.

The warrant execution by the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force is a combined effort of officers from the Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Shelby County. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS) or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111.