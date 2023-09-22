SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections reminds voters that, as required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the November General Election 2023 must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election.

The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Oct. 10, 2023. The Board of Elections Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 10. Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. The office is typically open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted at all branches of the Amos Memorial Library and One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney, during their regular business hours:

Individuals may also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website: https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or https://www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby/.

The qualifications to vote in the Nov. 7 general election include the following:

• Must be a U.S. citizen;

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 7, 2023;

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election;

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.

Contact the Shelby County Board of Elections Office at 937-498-7207 for any questions.