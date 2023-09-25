Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:12 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Doorley Road.

SATURDAY

-7:08 p.m.: subject with gun. Deputies responded to someone with a gun in the 8000 block of Houston Road.

-5:16 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Stangel Road.

-1:24 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Middleton Hume Road.

FRIDAY

-10:36 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Goode Street and Oak Avenue.

-9:58 p.m.: fight. Deputies and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a fight in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Simes Road.

-7:47 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded to property damage in the area of East Mason Road and County Road 25A.

-5:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of state Route 589.

-9:37 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-9:05 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road.

THURSDAY

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:34 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-8:02 a.m.: crash. The State Highway Patrol, Fort Loramie EMS, Fire and Care Flight responded to a crash with injuries in the 7000 block of Hoying Road in Anna.

FRIDAY

-10:45 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 40 block of North Main Street.

-5:01 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 300 block of West Pike Street.

-6:48 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Mason Road and state Route 29.

Crashes

Chad A. Bockrath, 28, of Anna, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 23 at 8:06 a.m.

Bockrath was traveling eastbound on Hoying Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway. He then left the left side of the roadway and rolled the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Bockrath had suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a medical facility. The passenger, Angel N. Schutte, 26, of Sidney, was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

• Daniel Rodriguez Limon, 32, of Bowling Green, was cited with operating a motor vehicle while impaired — .17 or more of alcohol per 210 liters of breath and failure to control after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 22 at 7:47 p.m.

Limon was traveling westbound on Mason Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a stop sign. The vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Jason E. Bitters, 42, of Piqua, was cited with right of way at a stop sign after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 22 at 6:52 a.m.

Bitters was traveling westbound on Mason Road and pulled in front of Brittany Laine Martin, 40, of Sidney, who was traveling northwest bound on state Route 29.

Bitters’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Martin’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Martin and her passenger were taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Jesse C. Aldstadt, 36, of Piqua, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 at 9:49 a.m.

Aldstadt was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when he drifted into the right lane and sideswiped Douglas L. Kipp, 61, of Carson City, Michigan.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:48 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-11:24 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-2:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-7:26 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-4:27 to 6:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-5:37 to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell