Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 17-23

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s four fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the patients Spirit EMS was called to assist, all three were transported to the hospital. Russia Fire first responders assisted at two of the scenes.

Of those transported, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two others to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.