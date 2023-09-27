SIDNEY – Wisebridge in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA are presenting the 35th annual Economic Outlook Luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. A complimentary lunch will be provided. RSVP’s are required by Oct. 3 and registration is limited to the first 350.

This year’s guest speaker will again be Nick Ng, CFA, Investment Committee chair and lead portfolio manager of Liberty One Investment Management

Ng was responsible for integrating the idea generation, research, and portfolio construction process into a unified investment engine that exists today. He is also frequently featured and invited nationally to speak on various market and economic developments that impact investors and businesses alike. Currently, he spearheads Liberty One’s strategic investment vision and leads all investment efforts at the firm.

Ng received his bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he graduated first in his class at age 19. In 2019, he earned his CFA charter holder designation, passing all three CFA Program examinations in three consecutive years.

Ng enjoys spending time golfing, traveling, and discovering business opportunities. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona

For more information about the luncheon, contact the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 492-9134 or email [email protected].