ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

• Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee will host the exhibit “Eastern Auglaize County: OPEN FOR BUSINESS” at the White Memorial Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, through the end of September. The library is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thursdays from 1-7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon.

• Newport Aquarium has announced Mermaids will be swimming into the aquarium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, the magical creatures will swim, play and entertain underwater and meet visitors up close. With the aquarium’s Plan-Ahead-Pricing program, tickets can be found at discounted prices when purchased early at NewportAquarium.com.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, opening Sept. 23 to Dec. 31. The exhibit features specialty-advertising items made in Coshocton from the 1890s through the 1950s. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio.For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Steve and Marian Moeckel and their nest boxes and note cards. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Brukner Nature Center.

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, open preregistration begins Sept. 25. Fall Session 2 will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.

• Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center – Ticket sales begin on Oct. 2. Haunted Woods are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 29. Presale tickets only. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]; an email will be sent to you to confirm the date/time/number attending/amount due. You will not be able to add anyone the night of the event. Payment will be due within three days (cash or check is preferred but can accept credit card). Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for nonmembers. Children ages 2 and under are free.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Topic for October’s program is “Sleep, Stay or Leave? Strategies for Survival!” Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

• The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host a fall Wild West Dance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance beginning at 7 p.m. This is free and open to anyone age 50 or better. Light refreshments will be provided and if someone dresses in their best Wild West outfit they will be entered into a special drawing. INREALITY Digital DJ will be providing the entertainment.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Greenville VFW is sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Road Kill. Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. All are welcome single or couples. Must be 21 years of age. Follow them on facebook at VFWSunday bingo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29-SUNDAY, OCT. 1

• Minster Oktoberfest kicks off Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and the stands and bands stop performing at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30 begins with the car show, Little miss Oktoberfest Contest at 9:30 a.m., arts and crafts booths opening at 10 a.m., opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. Miss Oktoberfest pageant at noon and entertainment throughout the afternoon and event. The day ends at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1 begins with Mass then the Oktoberfest 10K run at 8 a.m.; arts and crafts open at 9:30 a.m. and other stands open at 10 a.m., the parade begins at 11 a.m. and other entertainment is planned for the afternoon. The festival closes at 8 p.m. For a schedule of events vist https://www.minsteroktoberfest.com/Schedule.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

• The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee presents the “Sacred Spaces of St. Marys” tour from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is also presented in observance of the bicentennial of St. Marys. First Baptist Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Zion Lutheran Church, and the chapel at Elm Grove Cemetery will participate in the Sacred Spaces Tour. Attendees are asked to use the following entrances: First Baptist, 101 S. Wayne St., enter by the front door; Holy Rosary, 511 E. Spring St., enter off the parking lot; St. Paul’s UCC, 201 N. Perry St., enter by the High Street entrance. Those who need an accessible entrance (with an elevator) may use the entrance off the parking lot. They should look for the sign that says elevator, which will transport them up the sanctuary; Zion Lutheran, 210 N. Wayne St., enter off the parking lot; and Elm Grove Cemetery Chapel, 631 Greenville Road.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

• Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) will hold a blood drive at the Jackson Center Sons of American Legion, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. . Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum will honor First Responders at a 9 a.m. breakfast. The MVVM is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

• Wilson Health will host a Drive-Thru Flu Vaccinations event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The flu vaccinations will take place on Wilson Health’s main campus, 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney, south side of the Professional Building. No appointment required. For more information, visit wilsonhealth.org.