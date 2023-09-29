DAYTON — Two Shelby County volunteers have received special recognition from Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV).

Ron Argabright and Lois Bertke were among 18 individuals who were honored at a recent event at the Presidential Banquet Center in Dayton. The annual CSSMV Volunteer Recognition Dinner spotlights those who give of their time and talents to help the agency in its work. Over 300 volunteers perform vital roles in the agency’s various programs as well as serve on its Board of Directors and fundraising committees.

Besides recognizing volunteers for years of service milestones, each CSSMV program manager nominates one outstanding volunteer for a special Pamela Fenn Award. Pamela Fenn was the CSSMV director of Volunteer Services for 16 years before passing away in 1994.

Argabright, of Sidney, received a Pamela Fenn Award for his work with RideConnect, a volunteer driver program started by CSSMV in 2021 to help bridge the gaps in rural transportation options. RideConnect drivers are thoroughly trained, use their own vehicles, and are compensated for mileage. The service they provide for others can make a huge difference for people who have no other option to get where they need to go.

Since Argabright began volunteering two years ago, he has logged 840 volunteer hours and provided over 441 trips, covering more than 10,000 miles.

“We are so fortunate to have a volunteer like Ron who is so dependable and willing to go above and beyond to pick up those in need,” said Heather Robison, coordinator of the RideConnect program. “Ron lights up a room with his big smile and friendly demeanor. Our clients are so appreciative for the rides to their medical appointments or employment.”

Bertke, of Sidney, received a Pamela Fenn Award for her work for the FoodSource program. Bertke began her CSSMV volunteer work with RideConnect but is now also delivering FoodSource boxes. These boxes of staple foods are delivered once a month in Shelby, Miami and Darke Counties to help isolated, low-income older adults stretch their food budgets.

Dianne Pleiman, coordinator of the FoodSource program, introduced Bertke by saying: “Lois is retired and takes care of her family, but she is always friendly and kind, and ready to jump in at a moment’s notice to help others. As they say, ‘those who can, do; and those who can do more, volunteer.’ That describes Lois perfectly.”

Argabright and Bertke are certainly two individuals who are making a difference, one ride or one box at a time.

Want to be a hero for someone in your community? For more information about volunteering for Catholic Social Services, contact Heather Robison at 937-575-7111 or visit www.cssmv.org/RideConnect. The need is great, and more volunteers are always welcome.