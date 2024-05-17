LIMA — An explosion of technology has changed how people interact with businesses and experience the internet. From marketing automation and ChatGPT, to digital workflows, technology is making it easier to share a message online.

With this ease of access, people often find their messages lost in the noise of online chatter. During the Social Media Week Lima 2024 conference, participants will be exploring the power of building deeper rooted relationships in business.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19-20 at the UNOH Event Center, 1450 N Cable Road. Lunch, swag and goodies are provided both days. For more information or to grab tickets visit www.sociallima.com or by calling the NOW Marketing Group office at 877-380-6698. People can also follow along online by following the hashtag #SMWL24.