Local photographer opening studio in downtown

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A local photographer who has been in business for almost 10 years is opening a studio in downtown Sidney.

Kristin Allen, who owns Allen Photography, is opening the studio at 217 N. Main Ave., above Home Experts Reality. She said she’s excited to branch out into having her own space where she can offer corporate headshots and branding in addition to her current offerings. She specializes in family, wedding, child and senior photography.

“The new space is not what I thought I was looking for, but I think it is going to be perfect,” Allen said. “I am really excited. I love it.”

The landlord is renovating the attic space for her, and she expects to be moved in by July at the latest.

Like many photographers, Allen began by taking photos of her children. This led to her always having her camera for field days and school ceremonies, and the business grew from there. She said her forte is lifestyle and candid photography, and she highlights her subjects in a variety of creative locations. Allen said she has the ability to help her clients feel comfortable and relaxed in front of the camera, resulting in memorable keepsake photographs.

Allen is looking forward to having a designated space to meet with her clients, as well as a space to do some of her photography sessions without having to set up repeatedly in her home. She does not do prop photography; instead, she will use the backdrops mainly for headshots and branding.

Allen does photography year-round, which can present some challenges in the winter. She has been able to find indoor locations such as the library in the past, and will continue to creatively use those spaces, but having a studio will provide another option for clients.

Allen can be reached at 937-638-714 or on Instagram @kristinallen_photography.