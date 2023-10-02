Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:29 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-7:10 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Meranda Road and County Road 25A in Anna.

SUNDAY

-8:26 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Kuther Road.

-2:17 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 16000 block of state Route 47.

-12:15 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 500 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.

-10:24 a.m.: vandalism. Personnel responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of Russia Versailles Road.

-3:59 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 500 block of Lockport Trail in Piqua.

-3:01 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 16000 block of McCloskey School Road.

SATURDAY

-8:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lockington Dam Road.

-1:54 a.m.: burglary. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Risha Avenue in Anna.

FRIDAY

-8:22 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 9000 block of Kuther Road.

-11:22 a.m.: crash. Deputies and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 18000 block of Pence Road.

-10:05 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 1000 block of Foster Road in Houston.

-7:11 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-11:39 p.m.: property damage. Deputies, EMS and fire personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 47 and Lefevre Road.

-8:02 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 21000 block of Meranda Road.

-3:04 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:45 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Main Street.

SUNDAY

-6:47 p.m.: threats. Botkins Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Hickory Street.

SATURDAY

-8:04 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East State Street.

-3:22 p.m.: breaking and entering. Fort Loramie Police responded to breaking and entering in the 20 block of North Main Street.

-1:43 p.m.: crash. New Bremen EMS and Van Buren Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 119 and state Route 29 in Anna.

FRIDAY

-10:17 p.m.: crash. Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 10000 block of Hardin Pike.

-6:38 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of state Route 47.

-2:15 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

THURSDAY

-8:32 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East State Street.

Crashes

Talan Udell Brooks, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 29 at 3:55 p.m.

Brooks was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. The vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• A man was injured after a motorcycle crash with a dog on Sept. 29 at 11:22 a.m.

Gregory Allen Schwer, 61, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Pence Road when a dog entered the roadway and was struck by Schwer. Schwer was taken by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Hakam S. Dhaliwal, 73, of Canton, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 29 at 7:26 a.m.

Dhaliwal was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on an Interstate 75 exit ramp when he lost control on the curve, causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch. The semi was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Amber N. McKinley, 45, of Kenton, was cited with failure to control after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 28 at 11:37 p.m.

McKinley was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she fell asleep and failed to make the turn in the road, causing her to drive off the left side of the roadway into a bean field. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Joseph Frederick Hatke, 76, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 28 at 6:17 p.m.

Hatke was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• James Leonard Sorah, 75, of Dayton, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 27 at 5:55 p.m.

Sorah was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he struck a road-closed sign that was blocking the southbound lane and fled the scene.

• Kaden Christopher James Landwehr, 17, of Van Wert, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Landwehr was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:05 a.m. to 2:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-5:36 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-7:04 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-10:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-2:01 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-4:02 a.m. to 5:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-3:59 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-3:16 to 3:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell