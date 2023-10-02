125 Years

October 2, 1898

J.P. Malloy, who has been superintendent of the Sidney Waterworks for the past 3 ½ years, resigned that position yesterday. He has accepted a position as traveling salesman with the Patterson Tool Co. of Dayton. His territory is the state of Ohio. John G. McCune, secretary of the board of waterworks trustees will look after the work of the superintendent, pending selection of a new superintendent.

——-

Special services were held at the Presbyterian church last evening in honor of Company L, Third Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Members of the company attended the service in a body and were escorted into the church by Neal Post, G.A.R. and the Women’s Relief Corps. The service was of a most patriotic nature.

——-

The health officer has received reports of several cases of diphtheria in the city.

100 Years

October 2, 1923

Three fiery crosses were burned about Sidney last evening, all of which were visible from almost any point throughout the city. Two of the crosses were burned in east Sidney and the other along the Wapakoneta pike, north of the city. Bombs and rockets were fired at each place preceding the lighting of the crosses.

——-

With the word out that J.H. Goeke will not be a candidate for Congress at the election next year interest has arisen as to who will be the Democratic candidate. There are prospective candidates aplenty and among those being prominently mentioned are Judge H.T. Mathers, of this city, and Henry Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney Public Schools.

——-

Although Sidney High School’s first home football game was won by Kenton High by a score of 13 to 12, the game was one of the closest and most exciting that has been seen on the local high school field in many years.

75 Years

October 2, 1948

A goal of $19,000 has been set for the annual Shelby county community chest campaign it was announced today. The campaign will extend from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9. The drive this year is unique in that the goal is $4,010 under that of last year. Ralph Wiessinger is general chairman.

——-

Winners in the state contest last June, the Sidney High school FFA poultry judging team leaves this weekend to participate in the national contest at Waterloo, Iowa. Members of the team coached by Harold Slager are: Ronnie Laughlin, Richard Fishbach, and Herman Renner.

——-

Effective yesterday, new owners assumed charge of the newly-incorporated Quality Dairy, Inc., Highland Avenue, Sidney. Purchase of the dairy products company was completed recently by John Hawley and Raymond Kolar from Ed and William Schemmel, former owners. The latter started the business here some 20 years ago.

50 Years

October 2, 1973

HOUSTON-Leo Durocher, a baseball fixture for almost half the history of the sport, bowed to the wishes of his wife Monday and resigned as manager of the Houston Astros. He said he was leaving baseball for good.

“Baseball has been 45 years of wonderful life,” said Durocher, manager of four National League clubs in one of the most colorful figures the sport has ever known.

——-

Further drastic curtailment of newsprint supplies for the Sidney Daily News will result in future Saturday editions being printed in tabloid format without any advertising other than classified word ads, it was announced today by J. Oliver Amos.

The issue of Oct. 6 will be the first “ad-less” Saturday paper except for two or three theatre or church advertisements.

——-

Dr. Joseph C. Stickler, formerly at the University of Illinois, has been appointed assistant professor of chemistry in the University of Colorado at Denver effective with the current academic year.

He is a former Sidney resident and the son of Mrs. Myra C. Stickler.

25 Years

October 2, 1998

DAYTON, OH-Ed Krahling, who worked on the news anchor team at WHIO-TV for 44 years, has died, the station announced today. Krahling, 70, of Centerville, died early this morning after apparently suffering complications from Pneumonia.

——-

The Port Jefferson Community Club Trustees approved a Sweetest Day dance to be held on Oct. 17 at their recent meeting. Timmy G and The Buckeye Bandits will provide the entertainment. The event will be used as a fund-raiser for the club.

——-

The United Way Board of Trustees met recently to hear reports on the fall campaign kickoff. Director Charlotte Rehmert reported that the Kroger store had conducted an early “Pacesetter” campaign with employee and company overall giving up to 56 percent.

