SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way campaign is in full swing with the theme “Because of You.” The donations from this campaign will allow the United Way to continue to invest in five impact areas: investing in youth and families; promoting health and well-being; supporting critical human needs; rebuilding from adversity; and community-wide initiatives.

The annual Shelby County United Way partner agency allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars impact Shelby County’s greatest needs. The process is done in March and April every year in which five allocation teams consisting of over 40 people including board members, company, and community volunteers conduct agency reviews. The United Way Board of Trustees approves the recommended agency allocations during their May board meeting.

The United Way partner agencies that are investing in youth and families “Because of You” are:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County provides mentoring, guidance and support to youth by matching adult or youth mentors.

• Shelby County CASA/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains volunteers to serve as informed, independent and objective voices in court for abused and neglected children.

• Clear Creek Farm provides a safe group home facility for at-risk youth.

• Shelby County Opportunity School – MRESC – provides a counselor for a non-traditional school setting for students who are at risk of not completing their education.

• Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America provides educational, character-building, career awareness, citizenship training, STEM and camp programming for both boys and girls.

• Shelby County Arc provides recreational and social opportunities for individuals with a developmental disability and their family members.

• Wilma Valentine Child Care provides child care to 3- to 5-year-olds while specializing in serving family members with an emphasis on children with developmental delays or diagnosed with a handicap.

• YMCA Child Development Center provides child development programming, early learning opportunities, and high-quality care for children 6 weeks to 12 years, before and after school, and summer camps.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past 10 years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer board of directors and community allocation volunteers. Through the third week of the “Because of You” campaign, the campaign total is $342,980.

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one-time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.