To the editor:

About 10-15 years ago, I was introduced to a song by a coworker. I heard the song on the radio but just brushed it off as a song.

Indeed, it was more than just a song. After learning there was a video on it, it became more important, more meaningful. The name of the song is Alyssa Lies.

The video is based on a true story/event that happened to a child and still does today. Thanks Jennifer for introducing me to that song. Even if I heard it I saw the video and it’s one that everyone should see and keep the meaning alive. I play it everyday because of the meaning everyone needs to know. I’m passing that meaning to you.

John Flaute

Houston