Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 11000 block of state Route 705.

MONDAY

-8:03 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-7:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-4:08 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of Beulah Drive.

-3:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of East Court Street.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:31 a.m.: crash. Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of Kuther Road.

MONDAY

-5:19 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Mary Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-10:03 to 10:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:40 to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell