By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Victress Health & Wellness, LLC recently celebrated its sixth anniversary with a grand opening in its new Sidney location on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to Dr. Lisa Marino, Victress Health & Wellness is “different on purpose” because it provides a different model of health care. They provide primary care, physical therapy and occupational therapy as well as functional medicine. Functional medicine is an in-depth look at complex and chronic health issues that have not been solved by traditional medicine, focusing on gut health, genetics, and metabolism.

Marino said, “Healthcare is more expensive, and we are getting sicker while paying more.” She explained, “the biggest difference is our monthly model for primary care. We offer 24/7 access to a nurse practitioner. There is no need for urgent care. We help direct and guide you, saving you money.” Patients who pay for a monthly plan are guaranteed same-day or next-day appointments.

Victress Health & Wellness moved to Sidney after outgrowing their Anna location. Also, they serve many clients and businesses along the Interstate 75 corridor and the new location is easily accessible from the highway.

The open house and patient appreciation event was sponsored in collaboration with Americans for Prosperity. Americans for Prosperity are champions for the Direct Primary Care model which makes high-quality primary care affordable and accessible for all Americans with a low monthly fee and unlimited visits.

Victress Health & Wellness, LLC is located at 804 W. Russell Road, Sidney. They are accepting new patients; appointments can be made by calling 937-557-5657. Learn more at victresshealth.com.