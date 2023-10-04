Police log

TUESDAY

-8:45 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-8:19 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-6:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-6:04 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-5:51 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: crime in progress. Arthur Eugene Adkins, 25, was arrested for trespassing in a vehicle/unauthorized use.

-5:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East North Street.

-3:57 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-3 to 3:46 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two incidents of drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:20 p.m.: warrant. Bradley Jerome Rickels, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-12:17 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-8:39 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to bad checks in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell