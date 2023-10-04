Police log
TUESDAY
-8:45 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.
-8:19 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.
-6:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.
-6:04 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.
-5:51 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North West Avenue.
-5:23 p.m.: crime in progress. Arthur Eugene Adkins, 25, was arrested for trespassing in a vehicle/unauthorized use.
-5:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.
-4:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East North Street.
-3:57 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.
-3 to 3:46 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two incidents of drugs in the Sidney area.
-3:20 p.m.: warrant. Bradley Jerome Rickels, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-2:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.
-2:30 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-12:56 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.
-12:17 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.
-8:39 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to bad checks in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.
