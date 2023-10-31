SIDNEY — Sidney Alive, The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & The Sidney Visitors Bureau is holding the annual Holiday Shop Hop which includes specialty shops around the Shelby County area. The Shop Hop is a way to invite customers into all the great small businesses that we have here in our downtown and throughout the county. This year’s event will take place Nov. 4-11, just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season.

A total of 20 locations make up this year’s location list which includes not only small businesses but a few craft shows as well. Those locations are as follows: Angels in the Attic Craft Show, Anna District Historical Society Craft Show, Charity League Craft Show, Connection Point Church – Home Party & Craft Vendor show, Dekkers Flowers, Greenhaus Coffee, Hammer & Stain, Interiors By Alice, The Ivy Garland, Junk Rescue Hut, Moonflower Effect, Our Creative Marketplace, Re:Vive Home Décor & More, Ron & Nita’s, Sidney Flower Shop, Simply Cozy Co., Uniquely Vintage, Vintage Kitschy, The Waiting Room Coffee House and Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Each location will be donating a gift or gift card that will make up a grand prize gift basket worth over $450 that will be given to the winning shopper. Participants will have two options to register; one being a unique QR code for each location and the other a physical entry card. Shop workers will have both options available near the checkout counter. QR code entries can only be submitted once per shop and physical entry cards need to be turned in to the Sidney Alive Drop Box located immediately to your right when you enter Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen by the end of day Monday, Nov. 13. One winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Thank you to all of our locations for participating this year and happy shopping to the participants!

A special thanks to Sidney Alive’s tops sponsors The City of Sidney’s Lodging Tax Committee, Copeland, Hits 105.5 and Shelby County Commissioners for making these and our other events possible!

For more information on the event and specific addresses and open times for each location visit our Facebook event for the latest. Questions? Contact us at [email protected].

For more downtown holiday events visit Sidney Alive’s website: SidneyAlive.org/events and check out the Sidney Visitors Bureau website: Calendar – Sidney Visitors Bureau (visitsidneyshelby.com) for county wide event listings. You can also find event information on our Facebook & Instagram page.