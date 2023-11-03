Waiting Room Coffee House serving coffee and support

Members from the Coffee With Comrades meeting are, left to right, Harley Hepfer (inspiring Marine), Vinny Terrana, M.J. Carpenter, Justin Church (GSE1 Navy), and John Moffitt (H21 Navy)

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — When Mary Jean Carpenter (also known as M.J.) medically retired from the Air Force Security Forces Division several years ago, she didn’t realize that this was going to lead her down a path of helping others in ways she never thought possible.

She originally began with Journey 4Self Mental Health Services to aid those who have anxiety, depression, PTSD and other personal issues. One day, while talking to her younger patients, she realized they had just gotten out of school and were hungry.

So, she decided to feed them and that’s when she got the idea to open The Waiting Room Coffee House.

She wanted a place that had a relaxing atmosphere that still provided all customers an enjoyable experience. Over time, it grew into something bigger than she ever thought imaginable as the premiere supportive restaurant in town, with clubs and events for all to have fun at.

There is a kid friendly library in the corner with free books available for the children. The Big Brother/Big Sister program uses it as a meeting spot for them and their “littles”. The walls are lined with beautiful artwork handcrafted by local artists, some of whom see it as an outlet for their mental health therapy. There is an Open Mic Poetry Night on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m.

An LGBTQ+ support group is held on the first Friday of the month at 6 p.m. The Anime Club meets every other Wednesday at 4 p.m. with their next one scheduled for Nov. 8. Every Monday at 11 a.m., the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities takes those who seek service there out to lunch here. Game night and a UNO tournament takes place on the third Saturday of every month at 6 p.m., with the next one planned to take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

They will also have Cards Against Humanity available in the meeting room for those over 18 years-old. Occasionally, they host live music.

Coffee For Comrades was put together after M.J. wanted to help veterans with PTSD. This event is a free place for all veterans to vent about their daily struggles and share stories together. All participants will be given a cup of coffee on the house. They meet every Saturday at 11 a.m. It requires no special sign-up, just show up for it. It’s not a therapy group, just a place to unwind.

Carpenter said the reason for this group is to help veterans talk about hard topics they wouldn’t necessarily share with family. She found a lot of online support groups, but nothing that provides a genuine connection. Local veteran Vinny Terrana (Carpenter’s dad) who served 13 months in Vietnam and 2 ½ years in Germany, where he helped aid in the collapse of the Berlin Wall, described the event as an “excellent time, enjoyed by all!”

Their most recent promotion is called Cups Of Kindness. It is where a person purchases a card in order to give a drink to someone in need. For example, a cup of coffee for someone cold. For more information on the daily happenings, check out their Facebook page. The Journey 4Self is still open for anybody in need of Mental Health Services, while the third floor is used for group therapy sessions with a music therapy program set to begin soon. Sweet Treat Junkies from Piqua, Ohio, sells cupcakes, fudge and other sweet treats there. The coffee served is from Coffe Amore in Wapakoneta. Sandwiches, mac and cheese, cannolis, and other food options are all made on site with locally sourced ingredients as they are big supporters of local businesses. They also serve Boba Tea and some international treats to introduce the locals to other cultures.

She hopes to continue the growth of her business by bringing in more clubs and someday establishing a Personal Library. This is where you check out a person much like yourself to learn about their life experiences firsthand.