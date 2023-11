ANNA — Craig and Lisa Albers, of Anna, announce the birth of their daughter, Riley Albers.

Riley was born Oct. 24, 2023, at 11:39 a.m. She weighed 10 pounds and was 21 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sisters, Emma and Claire.

Maternal grandparents are Pat and June Geis, of Botkins. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Angie Albers, of Anna.

Riley’s mom is the former Lisa Geis, of Botkins.