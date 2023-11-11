Out of the past

125 Years

November 11, 1898

William O’Leary and Rolla Bland received a full-blooded Cuban bloodhound from Birmingham, Alabama last evening. The hound will be put through a course of training and is expected to be of good service in the future for the tracking of criminals.

——-

At the meeting of the board of education last evening, the contract for furnishing the chemicals for the high school laboratory for the ensuing year was let to H.W. Thompson, his being $92.87. The question of putting in a gymnasium for the high school pupils was voted down.

100 Years

November 11, 1923

At the meeting of city council last evening an ordinance was passed instructing the city solicitor to prepare the necessary legislation for the extension of South West Avenue from Water Street to Mound Street. It is expected this improvement will be made in the near future.

——-

The Mall Theatre, on North Main Avenue, has been sold to a Mr. Maxie, a theatre promoter residing in Springfield. All the fixtures, seats, etc., will be removed and placed in a new theatre at Springfield. The final show at the Mall was given Saturday evening.

75 Years

November 11, 1948

Individual and organization elections expenses made public today by the Shelby County Board of Elections disclose the Republican Central Committee spent $2,453 in its losing campaign in this county. The Democrats reported an outlay of $1,687, while the Citizens Committee for School Improvement listed a 2,535 expenditure in its losing effort to pass the school bond issue.

——-

General Hideki Tojo, the Japanese “Pearl Harbor Premier” was sentenced today to death on the gallows along with six other arch instigators of Nipponese aggression and war crimes against humanity.

50 Years

November 11, 1973

By a flip of an 1879 silver dollar Monday night, Roger Burch, 121 W. Ruth St. won a seat on Sidney City Council from the Second Ward.

The flip was the result of a tie with incumbent Paul Koener in last Tuesday’s election. Both candidates had received 486 votes. The event took place in the Shelby County Board of Elections Office in the courthouse.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners today tentatively accepted a bid of $277,543 from the Ferguson Construction Co., Sidney, for construction of a new county garage.

25 Years

November 11, 1998

The Lehman Lady Cav volleyball team will be returning to the state tournament. The team beat Springfield Northwestern to earn the trip. The team is now 26-2. Coach Greg Snipes continued his amazing record over the last three years.

——-

Rod and Kelly Dyer completed a marathon recently, but their impact was much more important than that. Mrs. Dyer raised more than $2,600 in support of the Leukemia Society as a participant in Team in Training. She was paired with a girl from Cincinnati. The Dyers chose the Marine Corps Marathon because its course goes past so many significant historical monuments.

