Ribbon cut on Victress Health and Wellness

Victress Health and Wellness, LLC., Co-owner Lisa Marino, of Anna, talks about the services her health clinic provides, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location at 804 West Russell Road. The event was held with the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 17. Victress Health and Wellness offers holistic, medical care including physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News