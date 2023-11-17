Ribbon cut on Victress Health and Wellness

Victress Health and Wellness, LLC., Co-owner Lisa Marino, of Anna, talks about the services her health clinic provides, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location at 804 West Russell Road. The event was held with the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 17. Victress Health and Wellness offers holistic, medical care including physical therapy and occupational therapy.
Victress Health and Wellness, LLC., Co-owners Lisa Marino, left, of Anna, and Erin Hazelbaker, of Jackson Center, cut the ribbon on their new location at 804 West Russell Road. The event was held with the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 17. Victress Health and Wellness offers holistic, medical care including physical therapy and occupational therapy.
Victress Health and Wellness, LLC., Co-owner Erin Hazelbaker, of Jackson Center, gives a tour of her health clinic, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location at 804 West Russell Road. The event was held with the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 17. Victress Health and Wellness offers holistic, medical care including physical therapy and occupational therapy.
