YMCA to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Two locations in Sidney will host blood drives around Thanksgiving.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA community blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. The Landings of Sidney community blood drive will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1150 W. Russell Road, Sidney.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season T-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Thanksgiving week is an important time to donate. Solvita will be closed for Thanksgiving Day with no blood collection. The Solvita Dayton Center will reopen Friday, Nov. 24, but there are no mobile blood drives scheduled that day.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a college football playoff semifinal.

Register to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center Nov. 6 through 18 and receive a $15 Butterball turkey voucher redeemable for any Butterball products at any Butterball retailer. Register to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center on Friday, Nov. 24 or Saturday, Nov. 25, and receive a Tango $10 e-gift card, redeemable online for your choice of a gift card to use online or in stores.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.