By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed the results of recent events at a meeting on Nov. 16.

The fall tree sale sold 90 trees.

The Freshman Commission Academy had 22 in attendance, including Derek Richards from the Sidney Street Department and three teachers. The Spot Restaurant catered lunch on both days.

There were eight entries for the tree lottery with seven meeting the minimum standard for planting. There were 40 trees available. Locations have been selected for the remaining trees to be planted.

Tree City USA and Growth Award applications have been submitted.

Dailey’s Lawn and Landscaping in Dayton won the bid for street tree planting.

Upcoming events are the Tree City USA Awards on April 19, 2024, in Tipp City, and the Sophomore Tree Commission Academy on March 13 and 14, 2024.

All hazardous trees have been taken care of.

The next Tree Board meeting will be held on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.