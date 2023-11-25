Out of the past

125 Years

November 25, 1898

The supper given by the ladies at the Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving night was attended by a very large crowd. The receipts from the tables amount to over 452. The total receipts, including money donated instead of provisions, amount to over $90.

——-

The telephone connection between Sidney and Loramies has been completed. The telephone station at Loramies is located in Quinlin’s store.

——-

The school at St. Patricks was ordered closed this week because of the prevalence of diphtheria.

100 Years

November 25, 1923

Old passenger coaches used on the D.T. & C. railroad, which ran through Versailles and other towns in Darke County are to be used for summer cottages on the banks of the reservoir at Celina.

It has been learned the coaches are being trucked to the new park extension on the banks of the reservoir which will be known as Pullman Bay Park. It is located east of Mer-celina.

——-

About 75 members of the Junior class at Sidney High School with their teachers as guests, enjoyed a party in the school gymnasium last evening.

75 Years

November 25, 1948

A completely remodeled and expanded G.C. Murphy store on the north side of the public square will be inspected by the public for the first time at its formal opening on Friday when the former “ten cents store” emerges as a modern department store carrying some 20,000 items of merchandise. The expansion and remodeling program was started in January of this year.

——-

A Farm Bureau advisory council, the 12th in this county, was organized of Washington Township farmers last evening at a meeting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Calloway. Calloway was elected chairman; E.E. Rees, vice chairman; Mrs. Rees, secretary and Dwight Stangel, discussion leader.

——-

General Douglas MacArthur upheld today the death sentences pronounced on Japan’s seven foremost war criminals, including “Pearl Harbor Premier” Hideki Tojor and ordered them to hang.

50 Years

November 25, 1973

The 152-acre farm of the Henry Ziegenbusch estate, between New Bremen and Minser off Ohio 66, sold for $1,342 per acre at a public auction last week. The total purchase price was $204,000.

The farm was bought by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Niekamp, Minster and James Dicke, Sr., New Bremen. There were bidders from Cincinnati, Franklin, Findlay and the area.

——-

Sidney area service station operators plan to comply with President Richard Nixon’s request to cease selling gasoline on Sunday whether or not they like the idea.

The President last night urged that filling stations throughout the country comply with the request voluntarily, beginning next Sunday.

The Sunday ban of gasoline sales was one of five fuel conserving steps announced by the President.

25 Years

November 25. 1998

Sidney Foodtown will once again be selling home-made candy. The project is that of Peggy Terry, sore clerk and candy make. She will be offering a whole array of chocolate-based candies. This will include 16 different crème centers. Terry has been in the candy making business for twenty years. She provides them to Copeland employees through her husband.

——-

The current members of the Sidney- Shelby County Chamber of Commerce leadership group visited Fort Loramie elementary school classrooms this week. The purpose of the trip was to see how the students were integrating computers in the classroom. Marian Spice led the chamber group. Larry Ludlow reported Fort Loramie has progressed from 1 computer for every 125 students in 1983 to 1 for every 2 students this year.

