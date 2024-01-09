Lima — The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings its popular Symphony Storytime to St. Marys, Celina, and Coldwater this January.

Throughout the season, the Lima Symphony hosts Symphony Storytime programs in Allen and surrounding counties extending the symphony’s educational reach and impact. The program, Dancing in the Snow, brings music, dancing, and favorite winter-themed books together into an interactive, educational storytime.

The three storytimes will be:

• Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. – St. Mary’s Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys

• Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. – Coldwater Public Library, 305 W. Main St., Coldwater

• Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. – Mercer County District Library, 303 N. Main St., Celina

Children and their families are invited to this free program, thanks to our sponsors. This program will feature both classic and new children’s books including The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats, The Snow Dancer by Addie Boswell, illustrated by Merce López, and The Snowman Waltz by Karen Konnerth, illustrated by Emily Neilson.

Each book is accompanied by classic repertoire played by members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Classical and traditional pieces will be performed such as In the Bleak Midwinter by Gustov Holst, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Tchaikovsky’s Waltz from Sleeping Beauty, and Strauss’s Radetsky March. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, Symphony Storytime is designed to spark children’s imaginations and foster a lifelong love of and appreciation for music and literature. This program is appropriate for all ages.

These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and other arts are critical tools in building strong communities. This project is supported by the following underwriters:

Symphony Storytime Sponsors:

• State Bank

• Arnold C Dienstberger Foundation

• G.A. Wintzer and Son Co.

• Thermal-Gard Window and Door

• Wapakoneta Area Community Fund

• Van Wert County Foundation

• Findlay-Hancock County Foundation

• Kenton Rotary