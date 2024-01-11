AES Ohio prepares for winter weather

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), is preparing for the possibility of severe weather anticipated to arrive this weekend and extend into the following week, bringing heavy mixed precipitation, some snow, gusty winds and extremely cold temperatures. AES Ohio is monitoring the weather and fully staffed, ready to respond if power outages occur.

AES Ohio is urging its customers to put safety first, be weather aware and avoid unnecessary travel during dangerous conditions. Customers can also plan by creating emergency kits, discussing emergency / back up plans if they rely on electrically powered medical equipment and knowing where their fuse boxes or circuit breakers are located.

Customers can report downed power lines and outages day or night online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). Customers can also stay updated on outages and restoration efforts by following @AESOhio on social media.

Additionally, AES Ohio reminds customers of these helpful winter preparedness tips:

Before the storm:

• Be sure to have your emergency storm kit readily available. Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.

• Develop an emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have. Call your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements.

• Be prepared. Bookmark the AES Ohio’s Outage Center on your mobile device for quick access to report outages and get updates on our outage map. If your power goes out, report your outage immediately. Don’t rely on your neighbors to report your outage.

If your power goes out:

• Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored. That way, you can avoid a circuit overload and another outage that may result when power is restored to all appliances at once.

• Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

• Open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators.

• If the indoor temperature drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

• Remain patient. Every electric company – including AES Ohio – has a detailed plan for restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage. Typically, one of the first steps a company takes—to prevent injuries and fires—is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines. Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities.

For more winter savings tips and resources, visit aes-ohio.com/cold-weather-tips.