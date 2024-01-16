Jackson Center locals bring back childhood memories

Joe Theisler admiring a Tiffany bracelet he is interested in buying from Past and Present Collectibles store owner Hansel Lowe. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Hansel Lowe love antiques. One of his favorite things to do is go antique shopping with his wife. They have both been collecting various things for over 10 years. Recently, they’ve noticed things in the industry were getting more and more expensive. So, he decided to partner with his brother Aaron Lowe to create Past And Present Collectibles, located at 306 Jackson St.

They strive to sell childhood memories at reasonable prices. After being open for over a year now, they have expanded to include an extensive selection of antiques for everyone to enjoy, from Hot Wheels to jewelry.

This business is more of a hobby for them than a retirement plan as they thrive on customer quality over nickel-and-diming people. They recently donated 50 Hot Wheels and 15 Barbie/action figures to a Christmas toy drive for the community.

They are open Monday through Friday starting at 4 p.m. to late in the evening. Saturday they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday they are open for a few hours starting at 9 a.m.

If you are looking for something particular, call 937-638-9976 with your request. They haven’t met a request yet they could not fulfill. They do take appointments as well for people who are interested in browsing the store outside of regular business hours at the same number. Follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/p/Past-Present-Collectibles-100083886232679/.