Sidney Alive Board holds retreat, welcomes new board members

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive recently held their annual board retreat. Board retreats are important to nonprofit organizations because they allow time for the board and staff to work together to plan the year and review roles and responsibilities.

The Sidney Alive board and staff reviewed 2023 and set 2024 goals for the organization and each individual committee. The strategic plan was reviewed as well as the community initiatives, like placemaking that Sidney Alive is involved in to ensure that the organization is meeting the mission to strengthen the core of our downtown culture by fostering economic development, historic preservation and community events that engages the public through the entrepreneurial spirit of our residents and businesses.

Board retreats also allow for existing board members to meet new board members and get to know one another. Sidney Alive welcomed two new board members this year: Morgann Rode and Emily Gleason.

Rode began her involvement with Downtown Sidney when her husband, Aaron Rode became the Sidney Police Department’s first deputy police chief. As a new resident of Sidney, she is, “interested and excited to become more involved in the community.”

Rode is currently a stay-at-home mom to her three children and is interested in putting her time and energy into Sidney Alive and continuing to build Sidney up for its residents.

Rode will also be an active member of our marketing committee.

Gleason started her internship with Sidney Alive through The Chamber Leadership program late last year and decided to become a board member soon after. She is currently a Business Banking Relationship Manager at US Bank and is excited to use her experience with banking, nonprofit board contributions, and community involvement to contribute to the success of Sidney Alive.

Gleason is also involved in many different organizations and non-profits in different capacities. She currently resides in Sidney with her husband, Grant. She will also be an active member of our Finance Committee.

If you have interest in serving on a Sidney Alive committee, reach out to the office or visit the website for more information at sidneyalive.org.