HERBALCON to be held in March

WAPAKONETA — The second annual HERBALCON will be held in the Auglaize County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta, on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will be available throughout the event and three speakers will present.

Heather Butler, owner of Hogs and Hens Urban Farm in Dayton in USDA growing zone 6A, will talk about her urban farm, techniques, animals, expansions, and her food forest at 10:30 a.m. Her farm was officially started in 2021 as an attempt to transition into eating healthier and living more sustainably.

Next, Lori Osterloh-Hagaman, the owner, operator and herbalist of The Herbchick, LLC in Minster, will speak at 12:30 p.m. She is also the sponsor and coordinator of HERBALCON. She will speak about bitter herbs — an often overlooked category of plants. She will cover what bitter herbs are; why we need them; herbal remedies; and how to grow some in zone 6A.

At 2:30 p.m., Karen Lynn Burr — a licensed aesthetician, holistic health practitioner and clinical herbalist with a love for folk medicine — will speak about how to create vinegars from assorted scraps and the benefits and uses of these fermented fluids. She is a graduate of The Institute of Integrative Nutrition, The Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine, The North American School of Medical Herbalism, David Winston’s School of Herbal Studies, and Organic Gardening and Permaculture.

Tickets are $10 in advance until Feb. 14 and $12 afterward and at the door. Lunch is also available at the same price. To purchase admission tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/kyuerjsp. For lunch tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/wpnv4w57.

For any questions, reach Lori Osterloh-Hagaman at [email protected] or call or text 419-954-1717.