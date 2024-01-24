ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured January and February monthly vendor is Sandy Kiehl, owner of “Succulent Arrangements and other Special Things” which is an offshoot of “The Wreath Shop,” a store Kiehl started after her retirement in 1985. “No longer do I have a brick and mortar shop but now that I am in my 90’s, I enjoy doing shows and home sales. My work with succulents is part of my new retired, retirement work. I am so happy to be part of Brukner Nature Center’s featured artisans.” Succulents will be available in 3-inch, 4-inch or 6-inch pots. Prices vary according to size and plants. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Registration is open for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Fitness Under the Wings, taking place each Saturday in January from 8 – 9 a.m. at the museum. Participants can choose from a free Yoga class or take an indoor walk through the museum galleries. The program is free and open to the public. Yoga classes will be presented by Indigo Yoga and are suitable for all skill levels. Must be aged 12 or older. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb for more information and to register. Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded). Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. Museum walkers do not need to register, and the activity is open to all ages. This event is made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24-SUNDAY, JAN. 28

• The 66th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show will be held at Duke Energy Convention Center. Open Wednesday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For the latest program updates and advance sale tickets, discount and group ticket information, visit CincySportShow.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.. The Reds Caravan visit to the museum is scheduled to include major league pitcher Frankie Montas, pitching prospects Rhett Lowder and Ty Floyd, manager David Bell, former catcher Corky Miller, Reds on Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds/Bally Sports broadcaster Sam LeCure, and Vice President, Player Acquisition & Strategy Jeff Graupe. The visit will begin with a question-and-answer session, followed by an autograph session. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance. To reserve a seat and obtain an autograph visitors will need a wristband, which will be distributed by museum staff on Jan. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in the museum entrance hall. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question-and-answer session. One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2024 Opening Day game Thursday, March 30 (4:10 p.m.) vs. the Washington Nationals. Museum doors open at 9 a.m.

• The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, will be hosting the Darke County Singles Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Thunderbirds. Additional food will be available. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets available. All singles and couples are welcome. You must be 21 years of age to attend.

TUESDAY, JAN. 30

• Hayner’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert for January will feature Aaron Brant, French horn and Amanda Roberts on piano. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Aaron Brant is the principal horn for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Amanda Roberts is a multi-talented musician who has held collaborative piano posts with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and the Dayton Chamber Singers as well as the Wright State University Music Department.The series is hosted by Steven Aldredge who is music director of Opera at Wright State University and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right. The series is free to the public and an excellent opportunity for students of music to gain new perspective on their instruments from professional musicians. The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.