SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board supported submitting an Inflation Reduction Act Funding (IRAF) Tree Grant application at a meeting on Jan. 18.

“Government agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit proposals for consideration under this competition. Funds supplied by the USDA Forest Service are intended to substantially invest in the long-term growth and development of local urban and community forestry programs. This specific RFP is intended to benefit small communities and any community without an existing, well-developed urban forestry program,” according to the IRAF application. For more information, visit https://ohiodnr.gov/static/documents/forestry/uf/uf-rfp-emerging-iraf-usda.pdf.

In other new business, the Ohio Tree Care Conference in Newark will be held on Feb. 6-8. There will be a variety of presentations on the biology and anatomy of trees, pruning, installation, fertilization, nutrition, soil and water management. The 2024 tree sale final selections need to be made by the May 24 meeting.

Upcoming events are the Sophomore Tree Commission Academy on March 13 and 14; a presentation from Street Manager Brian Green about Tree City USA and proper planting techniques to the Daughters of the American Revolution on April 9; and the Tree City USA award banquet on April 19.

Green also said there were 46 trees planted in 2023 — three Prairifire Crabapples; 19 Ginkgos; four Tulip Poplars; five London Planetrees; 10 Burr Oaks; one American Beech; and four Emerald City Tulips.

Board members Joyce Reier and Rick Steenrod were absent from the meeting and were excused.

The next Tree Board meeting will be held on March 21 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.