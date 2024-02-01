BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education held its annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 10.

Neil Boerger is now the president of the board and Jason Wendel is the vice president. Jana Schnippel was appointed to fill the board’s vacancy.

The board also approved the following items:

• Set the compensation for Botkins Board of Education members at $40 per meeting for the calendar year 2024 with compensation not to exceed 12 meetings per year;

• Established the date of the second Wednesday of each month, the time of 7 p.m., and the location of the school media center as the standard date, time, and location for the regularly scheduled meetings of the Botkins Board of Education during 2024;

• Designated Chris Monnin as the Botkins Board of Education legislative liaison to the OSBA during 2024;

• Designated Scott Bayless as the Botkins Board of Education student achievement liaison during 2024;

• Designated the treasurer as the Botkins Board of Education member or designee to attend the public records training as required by the Ohio Revised Code during 2024. The treasurer will also be considered as the records custodian. A copy of the public records policy was given to the treasurer;

• Designated the Sidney Daily News and the Wapakoneta Daily News as the official newspapers of the Botkins School District during 2024;

• Approved expenses for board members, teachers, administrators, and classified staff members for attending a professional meeting and when conducting school business, to set the mileage rate at 50 cents per mile;

• Authorized the treasurer to secure advances from the Shelby County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; to invest any inactive funds at the most productive interest rate; to pay bills and to make appropriation modifications as needed within the limits of the appropriation measure; and to borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts in conjunction with the board president;

• Authorized the superintendent to employ such temporary personnel as is needed for emergency situations; to serve as the district purchasing agent; and be the district Title IX compliance officer.

• Appointed Scott Bayless as the treasurer pro-tempore in the treasurer’s absence during a board meeting;

• Approved the cost of liability insurance for the treasurer, school secretaries, superintendent, board president, and other school employees as necessary for the calendar year 2024;

• Appointed board members to the following administrative committees during 2024: Jana Schnippel and Neil Boerger, negotiations; Scott Bayless and Chris Monnin, park board; Chris Monnin, BCIC; Chris Monnin, Louise Sheets; Jason Wendel and Neil Boerger, boosters; Scott Bayless, scholarships; and Jana Schnippel and Jason Wendel, finances;

• Approved participation in the following for 2024-25: all federal/title funds associated with the CCIP; free lunch program; VoAg matching grant; Ohio K-12 network; etech; REAP; and AP Virtual Learning;

• Set the cost to the public for copies of public records at 10 cents per page for the 2024 year.

The next board meeting will be held on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the media center.