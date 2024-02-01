Events happening this month atThe Shelby County Libraries

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — There are a lot of interesting things happening at your local Shelby County Library this February.

All month long Jackson Center library will be having a puzzle exchange were you get to swap a complete puzzle for another complete puzzle and an I Spy Game for the kids. At Amos (Sidney) Library for the entire month, they will have a make and take origami heart craft in the Children’s Room. On every Wednesday this month at 10 a.m. they will have a family story time. At Anna Library they will have a senior cards event happening every Wednesday from 10 a.m.- noon. Every Thursday at 4 p.m. Amos library will be having their usual Teen Thursday event in the teen room. Every Friday, Russia will have a story time at 10:15 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 years old, and Anna library will have theirs at 11:15 a.m. for Pre-K to 5 years old.

On Feb. 1, Amos library will be closed in order to complete routine system updates.

On Feb. 2, Jackson Center Library will have a family story time at 11 a.m. for babies to 6-year-olds. At Fort Loramie Library, Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will be teaching the kids about the different types of soil in Ohio. Afterwards, the kids will make a sweet treat based on what they learned. It will be at 12:30 p.m. for kids Pre-K to second grade.

On Feb. 5, Amos Library will have an I Spy game in the Children’s Room and a guessing jar in the Teen Room all week. Anna Library will also have an I Spy game all week. Botkins Library will have a month long I Spy game for the kids, and a heart string craft for the adults while supplies last. Fort Loramie will have a two-week long I Spy game. They will also have a book club meeting on this day at 6:30 p.m..

On Feb. 6 Amos Library will have a stuffed animal workshop from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for kids Pre-K to sixth grade. The cost is $12, a kid with registration required to participate. The Robotics Club will meet at the lower level at 4 p.m.. Fort Loramie Library will have a Puzzle Club meeting at 4 p.m. for kids ages 8 and up. They will meet weekly at the same date and time until the puzzle is complete. A Novel Idea Book Club will meet at Botkins Library to discuss Consumed by J.R. Ward. Their next read is going to be The Giver Of The Stars by Jojo Moyes. Copies are available for interested parties.

On Feb. 7, it is the last day to register for the Mommy and Me Conservation Creation project on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Amos Library. There you will learn about pollinators while making an air dry clay planter.

On Feb. 8, Amos Library will finish their Mario Kart Tournament they started in January. The event will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Teen Room. Trophies were made by the Makerspace, located on the lower level of this library.

On Feb. 9 Jackson Center Library will have a family story time for babies to 6-year-olds at 11 a.m. Botkins Library will have Valentines Day Bingo and Popcorn for 1st- 3rd graders at 3 p.m.

On Feb. 10 Fort Loramie Library will have a cartoon and craft day. They will be watching “Super Mario Brothers” while working on a craft project. The event is open to all ages and will be from 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

On Feb. 12, Jackson Center Library will be closed until Feb. 26 to finish up their renovations. Russia and Anna library will start a week long I Spy game. Amos Library will have a “Make A Valentine” drop-in craft available in the Children’s Room. Botkins Library is hosting a Lego builders event for those Pre-K to second grade at 3 p.m. All creations will be on display for a month. They will also have a story time at 6 p.m. with a craft and a snack.

On Feb. 13, Botkins Library will have another Lego Builders event, this time for third to sixth graders at 3 p.m.. All creations made will be on display for a month. Amos Library will have a family story time at 5:30 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) will meet at 4 p.m. on the lower level. Anna Library will have a Valentine’s Day party set to begin at 6 p.m. for Pre-K to 6th grade. Fort Loramie will have Valentine’s Day bingo at 3:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Registration is required to participate in the event.

On Feb. 14, Russia Library will have a Valentine’s Day Party for first and second grade girls at 3:15 p.m.. Registration is required to participate.

On Feb. 16 Fort Loramie Library will have a story time with a craft and snack for ages 3-6 years old at 12:30 p.m. Registration is required to participate.

On Feb. 19 Amos Library will have a guessing jar in the Children’s Room and an I-Spy game in the Teen Room all week. At the lower level, they are planning to have a monopoly tournament. For more details, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShelbyCountyLibraries.

On the 20 Fort Loramie will be having a Lego Drop-In Day at 3:30 p.m. All creations will be on display for a month. Amos Library will have board games available on the lower level at 4 p.m. In the Storytime Room, there will be a Family Storytime at 5:30 p.m..

On Feb. 21 at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board Of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine.

On Feb. 23 at Russia Library, Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will be teaching the kids about the different types of soil in Ohio. Afterwards, the kids will make a sweet treat based on what they learned. It will be at 10:15a.m. for kids’ Pre-K to second grade.

On Feb. 24 the Monopolize Your Reading Challenge ends. Fort Loramie Library will have Baby and Toddler Playtime from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for infants-4 years old.

On Feb. 26, Amos Library will have a Leapin’ Lizards drop in activity all week while in the Teen Room they will be raffling off a fairy tale gift basket. Anna and Russia Library will have an I Spy game all week. While at the Russia Library, they will have a family story time for kids age 2 years old to second grade at 6:15 p.m.

On Feb. 27, the Card Players Club will meet at noon at the Botkins Library. Fort Loramie Library will have a drop-in craft available for the kids while supplies last at 3:30-5 p.m. At Amos Library, they will have a wooden sign painting project on the lower level at 4 p.m. Registration is required to participate in the activity.

On Feb. 28 at Amos Library, Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District will be teaching the kids about the different types of soil in Ohio. Afterwards, the kids will make a sweet treat based on what they learned. It will be at 10 a.m. for kids Pre-K to 2nd grade.

On Feb. 29, Amos Library will be having a leap day Olympiad at 4 p.m. in the Community Room that will have you leaping for joy.