Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Evan William Dunbar, 23, of Columbus Grove, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Karissa N. Miller, 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sean Ramon Lerouge, 53, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Chad E. Hirsch, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $411 fine.

Ivy Fafali Owusu, 33, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brett Michael Niekamp, 23, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven Scott Strunk, 40, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Edrico Ramon Evans-Pritchett, Jr., 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marlene R. King, 78, of North Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Elaine M. Sharp, 53, of Port Jefferson, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Cammie Anna Johns, 19, of Union City, Indiana, was charged with right of way at intersection, $136 fine.

Diana Lynn Drees, 71, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Gerard T. Wilder, 57, of Seffner, Florida, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Alice Kundapen, 25, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Alexander Kedryk Leeth, 22, of Sycamore, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harold E. Mitchem, 44, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daisy G. Thomas, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dalton John Painter, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Matthew L. Craig, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Abel Rosales-Garcia, 39, of Berne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Philip Smith, 48, of Feyetteville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roosevelt Tennyson, III, 35, of Bellefontaine, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Breanna Nicole Downs, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding, $187 fine.

Nickolas Robert Heitkamp, 32, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda Pearl Peavley, 54, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Clarence Krumlauf, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Daniel Wise, 56, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Brian D. Winemiller, 46, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

James A. Webb, 55, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Gavin D. Skinner, 19, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Jacqueline L. Dunson, 62, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Nikolay Kirev Seksenov, 57, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devin P. Davis, 20, of Buckland, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Robin M. Metz, 55, of Sidney, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Danielle Renee Stephenson, 21, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin Joseph Rhodes, 26, of Corydon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vonda L. Dansby, 37, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jennifer Lynn Christian, 50, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan E. Snider, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dale S. Naumburg, 56, of Cridersville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Hawraa Raad Al Badran, 18, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal M. Hidalgo, 32, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Matthew Charles Stebleton, 49, of Waynesfield, was charged with driving under restrictions, $135 fine.

Carl C. Winemiller, 69, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $122 fine.

John F. Eiting, 33, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeff A. Metz, 48, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Franklin Wayne McCullah, 36, of Jeffersonville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Portia Gabrielle Alves Reed, 39, of Englewood, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Thanh Thanh Truong, 40, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy Logan Werner, 27, of Grass Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jodie I. Blindauer, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone