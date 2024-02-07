SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Evan William Dunbar, 23, of Columbus Grove, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Karissa N. Miller, 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sean Ramon Lerouge, 53, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Chad E. Hirsch, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $411 fine.
Ivy Fafali Owusu, 33, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brett Michael Niekamp, 23, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steven Scott Strunk, 40, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Edrico Ramon Evans-Pritchett, Jr., 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Marlene R. King, 78, of North Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Elaine M. Sharp, 53, of Port Jefferson, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Cammie Anna Johns, 19, of Union City, Indiana, was charged with right of way at intersection, $136 fine.
Diana Lynn Drees, 71, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Gerard T. Wilder, 57, of Seffner, Florida, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.
Alice Kundapen, 25, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Alexander Kedryk Leeth, 22, of Sycamore, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Harold E. Mitchem, 44, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daisy G. Thomas, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Dalton John Painter, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Matthew L. Craig, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Abel Rosales-Garcia, 39, of Berne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew Philip Smith, 48, of Feyetteville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Roosevelt Tennyson, III, 35, of Bellefontaine, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Breanna Nicole Downs, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding, $187 fine.
Nickolas Robert Heitkamp, 32, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amanda Pearl Peavley, 54, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tyler Clarence Krumlauf, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Daniel Wise, 56, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Brian D. Winemiller, 46, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
James A. Webb, 55, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Gavin D. Skinner, 19, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Jacqueline L. Dunson, 62, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Nikolay Kirev Seksenov, 57, of Windsor, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Devin P. Davis, 20, of Buckland, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Robin M. Metz, 55, of Sidney, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Danielle Renee Stephenson, 21, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Benjamin Joseph Rhodes, 26, of Corydon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vonda L. Dansby, 37, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Jennifer Lynn Christian, 50, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan E. Snider, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dale S. Naumburg, 56, of Cridersville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Hawraa Raad Al Badran, 18, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Crystal M. Hidalgo, 32, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Matthew Charles Stebleton, 49, of Waynesfield, was charged with driving under restrictions, $135 fine.
Carl C. Winemiller, 69, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $122 fine.
John F. Eiting, 33, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeff A. Metz, 48, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Franklin Wayne McCullah, 36, of Jeffersonville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Portia Gabrielle Alves Reed, 39, of Englewood, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Thanh Thanh Truong, 40, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeremy Logan Werner, 27, of Grass Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jodie I. Blindauer, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone