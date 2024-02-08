Museum gifted a presentation system

Garst Museum was gifted a presentation system from Kirk Warner with a substantial discount provided by Geis Audio & Video. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Garst Museum has announced it has received a donation to purchase a presentation system. The system includes an 86-inch 4K HDR LED television with stand and a Blu-ray disc player. The new presentation system will be used for special events, lecture series, and videos to share with museum patrons.

The Garst Museum received a donation from Kirk Warner. Warner was the guest speaker at the November lecture at the museum. After his speaking engagement, he approached the museum about donating a presentation system. In addition to Warner, Geis Audio & Video provided a discount to make the purchase possible.

Garst Museum thanks Warner and Geis Audio & Video for their support of the museum.

The next chapter in the 2023-24 Garst Museum Lecture series will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. The speakers will be Shari Petersime and John Ayette who will be speaking about Longtown. The bi-racial community boasts numerous residents who went on to serve in the United States military from the Civil War through Vietnam. A special presentation will be made to honor their service.

The lecture is free and will be held in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room. Regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum.