Songwriter Concert Series at Memorial Hall

Shannon Clark & the Sugar Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The sixth annual Songwriter Concert Series will be held at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on March 2. The series was started by local musician Shannon Clark, a member of the national touring band Shannon Clark & the Sugar who have played alongside acts like Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and Jellyroll. The event hosts songwriters locally but also nationally.

The line-up includes April Cushman (New Hampshire), Daniel Cain (Kentucky), The Laurely’s (Cincinnati), Dustin Smith of Dustin Smith & the Daydreamers (local), Dalton & Delaney (local) and to close the night a full concert performance by Shannon Clark & the Sugar.

The event originated at The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville and has grown enough that it will take place at Memorial Hall in Greenville this year. “This is a chance to see some very promising and up-and-coming songwriters, some of these folks are making some serious waves in the music industry right now and we are lucky to have them in Greenville,” said Clark.

The event is always paired with a local charity to help raise money for a good cause. This year’s non-profit is “The House That Lulu Built,” which is a local organization run by Jason and Cami Snyder that offers a spectrum of events from grief counseling to accommodations for families who have dealt with the loss of a child. “The House that Lulu Built is a beautiful space, Jason and Cami are amazingly kind people and this project they have created is special to my wife and me. We understand that there needs to be a place to support folks who are grieving. We are so proud to partner with them this year for the Songwriter Series,” said Clark.

The event takes place March 2 at Memorial Hall at 215 W. 4th St., Greenville and the doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased locally at The Hive (downtown Greenville) or www.shannonclarksugar.com. The prices range from $10-20. For more information visit www.shannonclarksugar.com or www.thehousethatlulubuilt.org.