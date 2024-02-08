Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 8, 1899

A meeting of the board of education was held last evening and Dr. M.F. Hussey and Dr. C.E. Johnston were selected delegates to meet the board of education in Columbus. Dr. Hussey and Mrs. Vina Gartley were appointed to a committee to determine on a system of calisthenics for the schools.

——-

Mrs. Sarah F. Albright, of this city, has just been granted a patent on the improved tea kettle. Her brother, S.W. Belt, has half interest in the patent, he having assisted in obtaining the patent.

100 Years

Feb 8, 1924

Members of the County Motor Club held their annual banquet last evening at the Hotel Wagner and during the business session elected the following officers: Forest Christian, president; Harry Faulkner, first vice president; George Brell, Anna, second vice president; Barney Ernst, Fort Loramie, third vice president; L.M. Studevant, treasurer, and H.E. Bennett, secretary.

75 Years

Feb 8, 1949

Statistical and financial reports, covering operations of Wilson Memorial hospital during 1948 and the selection of four board members to serve for three years each marked the annual meeting of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association last evening in the council chamber. Lloyd Ruese and Eugene Fogt were re-elected to the board, with William Joslin Jr. and Oskar Buschmann named as new members replacing Lyman Allen and William Amos. The report of the hospital administrator J.V. Gallagher showed that a total of 2,582 patients had been admitted to the hospital during the past year.

——-

Robert Campbell was elected president of the Sidney Hornets motorcycle club at a recent meeting of the club. Leo Applegate was named vice president; Ted Behm, secretary.

50 Years

Feb 8, 1974

The Sidney Jaycees this week presented life saving equipment to the Fire Department, designed to prevent tragedies similar to the drowning which occurred in the Great Miami River last summer. Equipment included life jackets, Styrofoam rings, rope gun, and a bull horn. The Jaycees raised money for the items from concession sales at the Municipal Swimming Pool last summer.

——-

The sting of the gasoline shortage was felt sharply by managers of two Sidney service stations this week. The manager at Bonded was forced to close the station completely on Wednesday. McCoy’s Marathon Station reported it had used the allotted quota of gasoline and therefore, pumps are not operating.

——-

National Guard units from St. Marys and Spencerville, which include Sidney area men, were activated Wednesday by Gov. John J. Gilligan’s request. Today marked a week since independent truckers went on strike to protest skyrocketed diesel fuel costs and other grievances. Area supermarkets reported today deliveries are being made but they are short on some supplies.

——-

Development of a $467,000, 42-unit apartment development on Sidney’s west side is expected to begin early next week, according to Larry Rosenthal, marketing director of Cardinal Industries, Inc., Columbus, co-developers of the project. Also involved in developing the area is B & E Investments Co., Sidney, owned by Dr. John Biegle and Mayor Raphael Echemann.

25 Years

Feb 8, 1999

WASHINGTON – As the Senate prepared for closing arguments in the impeachment trial, Democratic leader Tom Daschle estimated today that a follow-up resolution to censure President Clinton would need support from about 20 Republicans to clear an expected GOP filibuster.

——-

PIQUA – A state legislator has blocked local financing for a $5 million renovation of the Johnston Farm in a dispute over Indian artifacts.

Rep. Robert Netzley, R-Laura, has accused the Ohio Historical Society of acting “like a thief in the night” by moving the artifacts to another project site at the Fort Ancient state memorial.

The dispute could cause the historical society to scale back the renovation and move ahead on other sites chosen for its commemoration of Ohio’s bicentennial in 2003.

