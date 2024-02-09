PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletics Department and The Edison Foundation are partnering to host the 14th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle on Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

Just as internship and co-op experiences enhance academic programs at Edison State, intercollegiate athletics allow students to test and form lifelong values and habits that build character and shape identity.

Edison State’s student-athletes are well-prepared for both academic and competitive challenges. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“The Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle is important for the athletics department to be able to perform at the highest level and to give each student-athlete the best experience possible,” said Justin McCulla, Edison State’s athletics director.

“We can compensate our budget with these additional dollars to be able to compete against the top-tier teams in the region,” he continued. “All funds raised will go back to our student-athletes and help support our travel expenses for postseason play. Postseason expenses are increasing each year, and we send multiple teams each year. We’re grateful for our Charger supporters.”

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball.

Most recently, 33 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30 GPA in the fall semester.

With baseball and softball seasons beginning in the spring, the fall and winter teams have set the tone by making postseason appearances and upholding winning records. The women’s basketball team is currently 18-5 overall, while the men’s basketball team is currently 11-11 overall. The volleyball team completed their season 26-8 overall and participated in postseason play at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Great Lakes District A tournament this past November.

Investment in Edison State’s student-athletes through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allows them to compete at the highest level in the NJCAA while supporting every player, coach, and sport.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. A silent auction will be available online before and during the event, as well as other additional in-person fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes food, two complimentary beverages, first-round NCAA men’s basketball games on the big screen, and one reverse raffle ticket for the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. Alcoholic drinks after the first two will be available at an additional cost.

Initially established to support postseason tournament play, the fundraiser has also helped to support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities such as the gymnasium and the baseball and softball fields.

“This event is a fun night where you can relax, eat, watch some basketball, and enjoy time with our student-athletes,” McCulla said. “It’s great to see our supporters and student-athletes together.”

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the OCCAC and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger.