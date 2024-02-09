Swimming: Sidney’s Payne gearing up for postseason

Sidney’s Jarrett Payne competes during a meet against Greenville on Saturday at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. It was the final home meet in a storied career for Payne. He holds seven of eight individual records in Sidney’s program history and two of three relay records. He is the top-ranked swimmer in the state according to swimmeet.com’s Power Points 100. After finishing fourth in two events in the Division I state meet last year, he is looking to earn a state title this year. He and the Yellow Jackets will begin postseason competition in a sectional tournament this weekend at Trotwood-Madison. Read more about Payne’s career at SidneyYellowJackets.org.

Photo by Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News