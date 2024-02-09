Community rallies around Pleiman family with blood drive

The Kevin Pleiman family

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie community will rally support for burn victim Kevin Pleiman with a blood drive in his honor Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm St.

Kevin Pleiman, a Fort Loramie construction contractor, and father of five, was severely injured Dec. 17 while burning lumber. He suffered mainly third-degree burns over 70% of his body and was transported by air ambulance to the ICU burn center at Miami Valley Hospital.

Kevin spent two weeks on a ventilator and to date has undergone 18 surgeries for skin grafting and received 27 transfusions of blood, platelets, and plasma.

“Kevin is 6 weeks out from his burn injury and his burn unit team is inching towards the completion of his permanent grafting,” said Kevin’s wife Shelly Pleiman. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint, but we will get there. The support we have been getting from our small community and surrounding small town areas has been overwhelming.”

Kevin is a dedicated St. Michael’s Hall blood donor with 69 lifetime donations. Shelly said Kevin’s mom Jane Pleiman suggested blood donations as way for the community to support Kevin. “If there was a donation to be made,” said Shelly, “he would like it to be blood donations and the gift of life.”

Kevin’s eldest son Ethan is 23 and his youngest son Quinton is in second grade. Owen is a junior in college, Anderson is a freshman at Fort Loramie High School, and Abram is a fourth grader.

The “Pleiman team” has set a goal to register 300 donors for the Feb. 20 blood drive.

“Our family would love to tell Kevin that all 300 seats have been filled,” said Shelly. “This would be inspirational for Kevin. There have been so many concerned people reaching out, wanting to know how they can help. The outpouring of support is so heartfelt and kind.”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Love” hoodie long-sleeve shirt and will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a Solar Eclipse camping package April 6-9 at the Hickory Hill Lakes campground in Fort Loramie. Everyone who registers to donate at a Shelby County blood drive Feb. 13 – March 23 will be entered in the Solar Eclipse camping package drawing.