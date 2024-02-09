One final game in Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium

Who can recognize at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Clair C. Naveu Gymnasium?. Courtesy photo

RUSSIA — On Dec. 10, 1982, Russia High School played their first ever varsity basketball game in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium against Fort Loramie.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the district will play the last varsity game in the CCN Gymnasium, which will also be against Fort Loramie. To celebrate this occasion, during halftime of the junior varsity game, we will recognize the board of education and administration that worked so hard to make the CCN Gymnasium a reality, as well as the 1982-83 varsity team.

After the varsity game, they will take some pictures with the 1982-83 varsity team and the current varsity team.