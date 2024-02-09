Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs at Sidney Middle School

Jim Gill

SIDNEY — Whittier Early Childhood Center will welcome legendary children’s author and singer, Jim Gill, to the Sidney Middle School stage for a musical adventure. With his guitar in hand and a twinkle in his eye, Gill will take students on a journey through his iconic songs.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Gill will perform a free concert for the community at Sidney Middle School beginning at 6 p.m. In concert, Gill strums rhythms on his banjo while everyone sings, claps, dances, and spins along to his musical games. Each concert is more than a show to watch – it is an opportunity for family play.

Gill promises to share a non-stop selection of sing-alongs, dance-alongs, fingerplays, and tongue twisters. And he will feature a read-along and sing-along of, at least, one of his musical books! The concert will feature Gills ‘Silly Dance Contest,” his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play, and many more opportunities for children, parents, and grandparents to sing and play together!

Gill has released 10 CDs of music play for young children that are favorites in family rooms, classrooms, and playrooms. Gill is also the author of two children’s books. “A Soup Opera” is a silly sing-along opera inspired by concerts that he performs with symphony orchestras. His first book, “May There Always Be Sunshine,” continues to inspire children from across the country to share their heartfelt wishes and extraordinary illustrations in community video book projects that Gill carries out with libraries, school districts, and other community organizations.

Gill will spend Thursday, Feb. 15, in the classrooms at Whittier Early Childhood Center.

Check out Gill online at JimGill.com.