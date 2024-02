Avalynn Price, right, 7, accuses her classmate, Journey Lowery, 7, both of Sidney, of cheating in a guessing game. Price had held up two boxes of heart candies and Lowery correctly guessed which one was hers. The kids made graphs based on the colors of the hearts. The Valentine’s Day themed project was taught by Longfellow Primary School first-grade teacher Melissa McClain on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Price is the daughter of Patti Price and Lowery is the daughter of Jaiden Lindsey.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News