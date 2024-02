Sidney firefighters carry a wounded woman to a waiting ambulance stretcher after she was rescued from a car that crashed into a wooded area at the end of West Hoewisher Road. The crash occurred at around 11:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Another occupant was removed from the crash. A mechanical saw was used to remove branches for the rescue. Sidney police officers contributed to the rescue.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News