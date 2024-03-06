Barhorst announces candidacy for commissioner

To the Editor,

It is my distinct privilege to announce my candidacy for Shelby County Commissioner. On Tuesday, March 19th, Shelby County will have the opportunity to elect two new county commissioners who will succeed Tony Bornhorst and Bob Guillozet, whose terms come to a close at year end. I am honored to be one of three candidates running for Tony’s vacant seat, in addition to the two candidates running for Bob’s vacant seat.

I was born and raised in Shelby County, and I have been proud to call this home for the majority of my life. I grew up on dairy farms in Sidney and Anna, where work ethic and integrity were instilled in me at an early age. Those values are still important to me today. After graduating from Anna High School, I attended Northwestern Business College, and later began working for an international company.

For the last 30 years, I have co-owned Ruhenkamp Boring & Trenching, a family business in Shelby County since 1928. My business partner and I have led this business through many transformational changes and understand firsthand the importance of politics and its impact on small businesses.

I served on the Fort Loramie Board of Education for nine years, including serving as President for a number of those years. In addition, I am past President of the Fort Loramie Area Chamber of Commerce. I have served on the Fort Loramie Village Planning Commission for three years and have decades of experience serving and partnering in our community.

It easy to see the success and stability our current commissioners have brought to Shelby County. What an advantageous opportunity for their successors, who will be replacing two-thirds of this group. I believe my extensive background, proven leadership experience, strong work ethic and ability to work well with others will position me well as your next Shelby County Commissioner.

My greatest passion is found in impacting our next generation for the better. This election will determine key leaders who will profoundly influence and drive decisions to shape the next four years of Shelby County – for all generations. As a business owner, community partner and father, I can’t think of anything more important.

Join me in exercising your right to vote on March 19 in the Shelby County Primary Election. It is important, and I am so grateful for your support!

Philip Barhorst

Candidate for Shelby County Commissioner