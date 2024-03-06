Ohio School Boards Association Southwest Region to host spring conference

XENIA — Public school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across southwestern Ohio will meet in Xenia at Greene County Career Center on March 7 for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Southwest Region Spring Conference. The region hosts two conferences a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

The conference will feature updates from OSBA officers and staff and student entertainment, as well as awards and recognitions. The region will recognize school board members earning OSBA’s Service and Training awards and those who have served on boards for 10, 15, 20, 35 and 40 years. Recipients of the Ronald J. Diver Memorial Scholarship will be honored, and the Southwest Region Friend of Education Award will be presented.

Seventeen counties comprise the Ohio School Boards Association Southwest Region: Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren.

Founded in 1955, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way as the respected voice of Ohio public education.