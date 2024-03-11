Crashes

Samantha D. Neth, 39, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on March 8 at 4:25 p.m.

Neth was traveling southbound on St. Marys Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Williams Street and turned in front of William A. Moorman, 52, of Sidney, who was traveling northbound on St. Marys Avenue, causing a collision.

• Estel R. Johnson, 75, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on March 8 at 12:52 p.m.

Johnson was backing up on Williams Street. Emilie Colleen Dotson, 27, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Williams Street and stopped in the road because of Johnson backing up. Dotson attempted to back up and was struck by Johnson.

Police call log

MONDAY

-7:31 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of Meadow Lane.

-12:32 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Karen Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-10:23 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of West Russell Road.

-4:15 p.m.: warrant. Kylee Nashell Yates, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:35 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-11:11 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:04 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200 block of King Court.

-4:07 a.m.: crime in progress. Jarred Matthew Waters, 28, of Dayton, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open liquor container in the vehicle.

SATURDAY

-12:48 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

-2:14 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

FRIDAY

-10:18 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:35 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:30 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 200 block of West South Street.

-4:25 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Williams Street and St. Marys Avenue.

-3:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of Taylor Drive.

-2:48 p.m.: search warrant. Police conducted a search in the 6000 block of Fort Recovery Road.

-2:44 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Oak Avenue.

-11:50 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-10:27 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

-9:45 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-8:28 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue.

-6:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:07 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-12:40 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell