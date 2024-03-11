Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 3-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s seven more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Of the seven dispatches, there were six transports from the scene. One patient was evaluated at the scene and refused transport after an evaluation. There were two reported crashes with injuries for the week in which Lockington Fire was called to one scene and Houston Fire to the other. Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol were called to investigate both crashes and assisted Spirit EMS. Russia Fire first responders also assisted at the scene of one medical call.

Of the patients transported, two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney, three were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and one was transported to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.